12 HR Pros Reveal the Job Interview Mistakes That Make Them Say ‘Next!’
Walking into a job interview can be nerve-wracking, but with the right approach, you can turn it into an opportunity to shine. While some candidates make unforgettable mistakes, others use smart strategies to leave a lasting impression. This article reveals proven tips from hiring experts to help you navigate tricky questions, avoid common pitfalls, and confidently showcase your skills.
1.
“Best interviewees I saw did the following: came in with a notepad and pen, asked questions about the job, at the end — this is a big one — made eye contact.” yaboyyeet123 / Reddit
2.
“Make sure you’re answering the questions that are being asked. It’s shocking how often I have to repeat questions because people tell me something entirely different from what I’ve asked. Also, if the interviewer is taking notes, but at some point they stop writing — especially if they put the pen down — you can be sure you’ve strayed off-topic.” SuzieQbert / Reddit
3.
“1. Do your homework on the place you’re interviewing for!
2. Have questions at the end to show interest.
3. Don’t mention wages unless it comes up.
4. Avoid cliché answers like ‘My worst quality is I work too hard.’
5. Confidence, eye contact, and make sure you greet each interviewer with a smile and a handshake!
6. Dress well.” thebiologyguy84 / Reddit
4.
“Be kind/sociable to those you meet before the interview. I made sure to put on whatever charm I could for the secretary, as well as another employee in the front desk area. It actually turned into a nice 10-minute conversation, and I think it helped me make a great first impression. If the people there can see themselves spending time in the office with you (i.e. working with you), it can only be a bonus for you.” Unknown author / Reddit
5.
“Know what you’re talking about if you say specific stuff, if you don’t: say you don’t. Sit straight with your hands on the table and ’be there’ (confident without touching arrogance) like you’re going to do the job right after you’re done with the interview.” CheisSz / Reddit
6.
A candidate openly admitted, “I get bored easily and often waste time at work.” The hiring team was shocked—until he explained that his boredom led him to automate repetitive tasks, making the team twice as efficient. His honesty, paired with a solution-oriented mindset, won him the job.
7.
“Show us that you know what you’re doing, but also that you have a willingness and even an excitement to learn more. Jobs don’t want someone that knows everything as much as they want someone who can grow with the company.” Swankified_Tristan / Reddit
8.
“Ask questions deeper than ‘How much will you pay me?’ My favorite is ‘What’s a day in the life of a (insert job title) look like?’
Have at least three questions you can ask of them. This shows you’re interested. Even if they get covered during the interview, it doesn’t hurt to rephrase or ask for clarity.” GettingTherapy / Reddit
9.
After I heard the candidate say that, I offered him a job on the spot. When asked about his weaknesses, he said, “I hate to work. I can spend half a day in the office on Facebook. But before that, I spend a lot of time optimizing all work processes, so all tasks get done much faster.”
10.
“Here’s the big tip: ask about timelines. Something like, ‘When do you imagine a decision will be made?’ or ‘Can I follow up with you next week if I haven’t heard back from you?’” SuzieQbert / Reddit
11.
After a seemingly great interview, a candidate was rejected for the role. Instead of moving on, he sent a follow-up email thanking the interviewer and outlining three ways he could add value to the company. A week later, he was offered a different, even better position.
12.
A young woman was doing exceptionally well in the interview.
"When can you start?" I asked.
"Right away," she replied.
Then she stood up, and I noticed she was very pregnant.
"Are you planning a maternity leave?" I asked, confused.
Her face turned red with anger, and she yelled, "You idiot! I'm wearing a designer oversized trendy jacket!" she snapped.
She had specifically bought it for the interview, hoping to look impressive. Needless to say, she declined our offer.
Job interviews can be stressful, but for some, they become truly unforgettable disasters. From strange questions to surprising interruptions, these experiences go way beyond typical awkward moments. Some candidates walked out feeling completely baffled, while others left with stories that sound almost too crazy to be real. Whether funny, shocking, or painfully embarrassing, these interview moments will stay with them for a lifetime.