12 HR Pros Reveal the Job Interview Mistakes That Make Them Say ‘Next!’

A young woman was doing exceptionally well in the interview.

"When can you start?" I asked.

"Right away," she replied.

Then she stood up, and I noticed she was very pregnant.

"Are you planning a maternity leave?" I asked, confused.

Her face turned red with anger, and she yelled, "You idiot! I'm wearing a designer oversized trendy jacket!" she snapped.

She had specifically bought it for the interview, hoping to look impressive. Needless to say, she declined our offer.