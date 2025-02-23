12 Cringe-Worthy Job Interviews That Went from Bad to Worse

“I was interviewing for a job in Houston, and lived in Austin, about 2.5 hours away. I drove to Houston for the first round of interviews, and they said it went well and wanted me to be in for a final interview, so I drove there again. It seemed like it went well, and they told me they had one more interview to conduct and would have a decision tomorrow.

So the next day came and went, I emailed the manager to ask if any decision had been made, nothing, waited a couple more days, left a voicemail, nothing. Then a couple days later, I just called the main number for the company and told the receptionist why I was calling. She was like, ’Well, someone just started in that job yesterday.’ They ghosted me after I drove a total of 10 hours to interview twice. Still salty about that 11 years later.” Unknown author / Reddit