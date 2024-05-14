10 Celebrities Who Have Siblings You Might Not Have Heard About

Behind the glitz and glam of Hollywood, there are often lesser-known stories. While we're familiar with the famous faces gracing our screens, what about their siblings who prefer to keep a lower profile? In this article, we'll delve into the lives of 10 celebrities who have siblings that you might not have known about.

1. Lisa and Julia Roberts

Dee Cercone/Everett Collection/East News , Invision/Invision/East News

Lisa Roberts Gillan, born in 1965, in Georgia, is an American actress. She's part of a special family—her siblings are famous actors Eric Roberts and Julia Roberts, and her niece is the talented actress Emma Roberts. Lisa found love with Tony Gillan, whom she married. Lisa's childhood was filled with love and challenges. Her mom, Betty Lou Motes, once worked as a church secretary and real estate agent, while her dad, Walter Grady Roberts, sold vacuum cleaners. They met while performing for soldiers and later started a theater group together. But sadly, they split up when Lisa was young. Her mom remarried, and Lisa gained a stepsister named Nancy Motes. Losing her dad to cancer when she was just 12 was tough for her.

2. Natali Germanotta and Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga and her younger sister, Natali Germanotta, share a special bond. Growing up in New York City's Upper West Side, their parents, Joe and Cynthia, raised them with love. They attended Sacred Heart, a school where girls learned and grew together. Fashion runs in their blood. Natali, 32, pursued her passion at Parsons School of Design in New York City, graduating in 2014. During her studies, she even crafted costumes for a show called Simon Says. She gained experience interning for designer Allison Parris and working alongside her sister's stylist, Brandon Maxwell. In 2021, Natali made her dream come true by launching her own fashion brand, Topo Studio. Gaga proudly supports her sister by wearing her designs, showing the world their sisterly love and talent.

3. Brandi and Miley Cyrus

Brandi Cyrus, born on May 26, 1987, in Nashville, Tennessee, is a versatile talent known for her roles as an American actress, DJ, and podcast host. Growing up as the eldest daughter of country music legend Billy Ray Cyrus and his wife, Leticia "Tish" Cyrus, Brandi has navigated the entertainment industry with grace and determination. Despite her famous family background, Brandi has forged her own path, showcasing her skills and personality across various platforms. From co-hosting the Bravo reality series "Cyrus vs. Cyrus: Design and Conquer" alongside her mother, Tish Cyrus, to captivating audiences as a co-host of the "Your Favorite Thing" podcast with Wells Adams, Brandi's charm and creativity have made her a beloved figure in entertainment. With her infectious energy and genuine approach, Brandi continues to inspire audiences worldwide, proving that talent, passion, and authenticity are the keys to success in any endeavor she pursues.

4. Frankie and Ariana Grande

Frankie James Michael Grande Marchione, born on January 24, 1983, is a talented American who wears many hats—he dances, acts, sings, produces, hosts TV shows, and shares his life on YouTube. From dazzling audiences on Broadway in shows like "Rock of Ages" and "Mamma Mia!" to captivating viewers on reality TV, Frankie's journey has been nothing short of remarkable. Despite his busy schedule, Frank finds time for giving back. He co-founded "Broadway in South Africa," a non-profit that brings arts education to those in need, and supports buildOn, an organization dedicated to breaking the cycle of poverty through education. Frankie's passion for entertainment and philanthropy shines through in everything he does, inspiring others to dream big and make a difference in the world.

5. Pauline and Timothée Chalamet

© pauline.chalamet / Instagram , ANGELA WEISS/AFP/East News ANGELA WEISS/AFP/East News

Pauline Hope Chalamet, born on January 25, 1992, is an American-French actress and producer. Her journey into the world of cinema began with a bang when she starred in Judd Apatow's hilarious movie, "The King of Staten Island," in 2020. Since then, she's been gracing our screens as a lead in the heartwarming HBO Max series, "The Sex Lives of College Girls," starting in 2021. Beyond her on-screen talents, Pauline is also a co-founder of Gummy Films, a production company she helped establish in 2019. Through this venture, she's not only produced but also starred in the captivating dark comedy film "What Doesn't Float" in 2023. Growing up in the vibrant city of New York as the eldest child of Nicole Flender and Marc Chalamet, Pauline's journey wasn't always glamorous. Despite her brother, actor Timothée Chalamet's rising fame, Pauline worked hard to find her own path. From bartending to babysitting, she tackled various odd jobs while nurturing her passion for writing and acting. It wasn't until she embarked on an acting apprenticeship at the Studio Théâtre d'Asnières in 2016 that she rediscovered her love for the craft, paving the way for her remarkable career in the entertainment industry.

6. Lynda and Jennifer Lopez

Lynda Lopez, born on June 14, 1971, is an American journalist and writer based in New York City. She's not only a talented storyteller, but also a co-founder of Nuyorican Productions, a company she started in 2001 with Benny Medina. Their journey together in the entertainment world began in 2006 with the release of "South Beach," marking the beginning of a remarkable partnership. Growing up in the vibrant South Bronx, Lynda's roots run deep. Raised in the Castle Hill neighborhood, she was surrounded by the love of her Puerto Rican parents, Guadalupe Rodríguez and David López, along with her two older sisters, Leslie Ann and Jennifer. Despite the challenges they faced, Lynda pursued her education with determination, graduating from Preston High School in 1989 and later studying broadcasting and communications at the C.W. Post Campus of Long Island University. Her journey from the streets of the Bronx to the bustling media landscape of New York City is a testament to her resilience and passion for sharing stories that resonate with people's hearts.

7. Solange and Beyoncé Knowles

Solange Piaget Knowles, born on June 24, 1986, is an American singer, songwriter, and actress with a passion for music that ignited at a young age. Before stepping into the spotlight, she danced alongside her older sister, Beyoncé, in Destiny's Child. But Solange's true calling was found in her own unique sound, leading her to sign with her father's label, Music World Entertainment, at just 16. Her debut album, "Solo Star," launched her into the music scene in 2002, while her acting talent shone in films like "Johnson Family Vacation" and "Bring It On: All or Nothing." Despite comparisons to her famous sister, Solange stands tall with her own dreams and aspirations. Her love for songwriting fuels her creativity, carving out a distinct path in the industry. Recognized as one of the top dance artists by Billboard, she's made her mark not only in music but also in the world of performance art, showcasing her talents in renowned museums and exhibitions worldwide. In 2022, Solange made history as the first African American woman to compose a score for the prestigious New York City Ballet, cementing her legacy as a trailblazer in both music and art.

8. Aliana and Lindsay Lohan

Aliana Taylor Lohan, fondly known as Ali, entered the world on December 22, 1993, in the United States. With her older sister Lindsay Lohan lighting up the screens, Ali stepped into the limelight with dreams of her own. Despite being in Lindsay's shadow, Ali's journey as a singer, actress, model, and television personality is a story of determination and resilience. Beyond the stage and screen, Ali found her place in the fashion world, starting as a child model and gracing the pages of top magazines. From print campaigns to magazine covers, she shone alongside her sister, Lindsay, captivating audiences with her charm and grace. With each step, Ali proves that dreams can be achieved with perseverance and dedication, inspiring others to chase their passions with unwavering determination.

9. Finneas O’Connell and Billy Eilish

Born on July 30, 1997, Finneas Baird O'Connell, known simply as Finneas, is an American singer-songwriter, producer, and actor. His journey in the music industry is one of talent and dedication, marked by his close collaboration with his younger sister, Billie Eilish. Together, they've created magic, earning Finneas an impressive collection of awards, including 10 Grammy wins and nominations in prestigious categories like Record of the Year. While his work with Billie has garnered widespread acclaim, Finneas is also making waves as a solo artist. His debut EP, "Blood Harmony," released in October 2019, showcased his musical prowess, with hits like "Let's Fall in Love for the Night" capturing hearts around the world. In October 2021, he took another bold step with the release of his debut studio album, "Optimist," a testament to his relentless pursuit of musical excellence. Through his heartfelt lyrics and soulful melodies, Finneas continues to touch the lives of listeners everywhere, leaving a lasting impression with his incredible talent and passion for music.

10. Antonia and Nicole Kidman

Antonia Kidman, born on July 14, 1970, in Australia, is not just a journalist and TV presenter—she's also the loving younger sister of the renowned actress Nicole Kidman. Antonia's journey in journalism began with small steps, starting as a researcher for the Nine Network's Today program. From there, she ventured into news reporting with NBN Television, based in Newcastle, showcasing her dedication and passion for storytelling. Her bond with television deepened over the years, especially with Foxtel, where she shared her wisdom on raising children through her series "The Little Things" in 2002. Antonia's desire to help others didn't stop there; she also delved into yoga, releasing a video titled "Antonia Fitness Yoga: The Power and Style of Ashtanga" in 2003.