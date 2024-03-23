The Top 10 Most Beautiful Royal Women in the World, According to People’s Votes

There are royal families all over the world, some more famous than others. However, what they all have in common is women who rule the hearts of countless people with their beauty and grace. So, an online poll was created to find out the most gorgeous royal women. The results are in and we ranked them here!

10th: Lady Gabriella Windsor

Lady Gabriella Windsor, born on April 23, 1981, is a member of the British royal family, being the daughter of Prince Michael of Kent, a paternal first cousin of Queen Elizabeth II. She is currently the 56th in the line of succession to the throne. Lady Gabriella is known for her career as a freelance writer and as a senior director at Branding Latin America.

9th: Mette-Marit, Crown Princess of Norway

Patrick van Katwijk/DPP/face to face/0000276/Reporter/East News

Mette-Marit, Crown Princess of Norway, was born on August 19, 1973, in Kristiansand, Norway. She gained prominence after marrying Crown Prince Haakon in 2001, becoming a notable figure in Norwegian royal circles. Mette-Marit is recognized for her advocacy work, particularly with HIV/AIDS awareness.

8th: Princess Märtha Louise of Norway

0000276/Reporter/East News

Princess Märtha Louise of Norway, born on September 22, 1971, is the only daughter of King Harald V and Queen Sonja. She is known for her involvement in various charitable endeavors, including her work on providing assistance to children with disabilities and her interest in spirituality and alternative medicines. Due to the latter, she relinquished her royal title in 2002 to pursue an independent career, but remains an active member of the Norwegian royal family.

7th: Princess Caroline of Monaco

AFP/EAST NEWS

Princess Caroline of Monaco, born on January 23, 1957, is the eldest daughter of Prince Rainier III and Princess Grace of Monaco. Throughout her life, she has been a prominent figure in European high society and has been involved with several philanthropic organizations, particularly in the fields of arts, culture, and humanitarian causes.

6th: Catherine Oxenberg

Mary Evans/Allstar/Graham Whitby Boot/East News

Catherine Oxenberg, born on September 22, 1961, is an American actress who became popular for her role as Amanda Carrington in the soap opera Dynasty (1981). She also played Diana, Princess of Wales on screen. However, Oxenberg’s royal connections go beyond that and actually come from her mother’s side, as she is the daughter of Princess Elizabeth of Yugoslavia.

5th: Yasmine Pahlavi

Yasmine Pahlavi, born on July 26, 1968, is an Iranian-American activist and former Crown Princess of Iran. Married to former Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi, who was the last heir of the once Imperial State of Iran, she has been engaged in advocacy work focused on human rights.

4th: Queen Noor of Jordan

COHEN DIANE/SIPA/EAST NEWS

Queen Noor of Jordan, born Lisa Najeeb Halaby on August 23, 1951, in Washington, D.C., became the fourth wife of King Hussein of Jordan in 1978, subsequently becoming Queen consort. Throughout her tenure as Queen, she dedicated herself to numerous humanitarian causes, particularly in the areas of education, health, and women’s empowerment. Following King Hussein’s death in 1999, Queen Noor continued her advocacy work globally.

3rd: Diana, Princess of Wales

LFI/Photoshot/REPORTER/East News

Diana, Princess of Wales, born Diana Frances Spencer on July 1, 1961, captured the world’s attention as the wife of Charles, Prince of Wales, and the mother of Prince William and Prince Harry. Renowned for her charitable work, she brought attention to various humanitarian causes, including AIDS awareness. Despite her tragic death in a car accident in 1997, Diana’s legacy as a compassionate and influential figure in the royal family endures.

2nd: Catherine, Princess of Wales

GEORGE ROGERS/SIPA/Sipa Press/East News

Catherine, Princess of Wales, born Catherine Elizabeth Middleton on January 9, 1982, became globally known upon marrying Prince William, former Duke of Cambridge and current Prince of Wales, in 2011. As a member of the British royal family, she has been involved in numerous charitable initiatives, particularly focusing on mental health awareness. Known for her grace, elegance, and dedication to her royal duties, Catherine continues to be a beloved figure both in the United Kingdom and around the world.

1st: Ameera Al-Taweel

Derek Storm/Everett Collection/EAST NEWS

Ameera Al-Taweel, born on November 6, 1983, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, gained international recognition through her marriage to Prince Al-Waleed bin Talal. Known for her advocacy work in women’s rights, she has been a vocal proponent of gender equality in the Middle East. Despite divorcing from Prince Alwaleed bin Talal in 2013, the former princess continues her humanitarian efforts globally.

