Angelina Jolie’s Latest Red Carpet Sparks Concern— All Eyes Are on Her Arms

Angelina Jolie, always turning heads with her slim figure, rocked the red carpet in a stunning dress that showed off her beauty. But fans were quick to notice her visible veins, sparking a flurry of comments and concerns about how she’s looking these days.

Angelina Jolie stole the show at the 2024 Venice Film Festival, as she always does. The 49-year-old actress lit up the red carpet on August 29 for the premiere of her new film Maria, where she takes on the role of opera icon Maria Callas. Jolie rocked a custom strapless beige Tamara Ralph gown with a fur stole that added a cozy touch of winter glam. The dress featured romantic drapery, and a pleated skirt hem, and was topped off with a gold rose brooch.

MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP/East News

She kept the jewelry minimal but eye-catching—a woven gold bracelet, matching ring, and a few gold and diamond earrings. Her bold red lips, glossy red nails, and smoky eyes brought the whole look to life, while her sleek blonde hair in a side part added that perfect touch of effortless chic.



Maria, directed by Pablo Larraín, is a standout in the in-competition lineup at this year’s Venice Film Festival. In 2022, before filming began, Angelina Jolie opened up about the weight of portraying the iconic opera singer Maria Callas. Jolie shared. “Pablo Larraín is a director I have long admired. To be allowed the chance to tell more of Maria’s story with him, and with a script by Steven Knight, is a dream.”

ALBERTO PIZZOLI/AFP/East News

Fans were floored by Angelina Jolie’s appearance on the red carpet, flooding social media with praise for her stunning look. Compliments poured in, with one fan gushing, “One of my favorite actresses. Beautiful as always. Looking forward to the new movie ❤️” Another admirer chimed in, “Beauty is her name and so elegant.”

While Jolie’s glamorous outfit got the attention, also her forearms stole the spotlight as onlookers zoomed in on the veins running down them. Comments quickly flooded in: “What’s wrong with her arms?” and “Why are her veins so large?” one observer exclaimed. Social media buzzed with comments like, “Am I the only one who sees the veins?” and “Ok, those arm veins are definitely NOT normal 🤯” Another remarked, “Those big veins 😮😮.” Not everyone jumped on the critique bandwagon, though. One user fired back, “Human beings have veins. People will find anything to pick apart. Do better.” Another chimed in, “I’ve got veins like that, and so do all my kids. It’s hereditary, and we’re all healthy. People just love to hate.”

Everett Collection/East News

Talking about her arms, whether a coincidence or not, on Sunday, September 8, the 49-year-old star graced Canada for the world premiere of her latest directorial work, Without Blood. For the event, Jolie stunned in a black silk Dolce & Gabbana gown, featuring elegant ruching along the bottom. Adding a touch of vintage allure, she completed the ensemble with elbow-length, opera-style silk gloves.

Angelina Jolie always stirs up a storm on the red carpet, leaving everyone talking after each appearance. Recently, her chest tattoo stole the spotlight, sparking a wave of buzz and speculation.