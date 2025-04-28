Jennifer Lopez Reveals Her Rarely Seen Son in New FaceTime Call
Jennifer Lopez just gave fans a rare and heartwarming glimpse into her family life, and the internet is melting. In a sweet Easter post, J. Lo shared a FaceTime selfie with her 17-year-old twins, Max and Emme, reminding fans just how fast time flies.
Fans immediately jumped into the comments to shower love on the family. One follower gushed, “I remember when the cocos were little 😍😍.” Another fan shared, “The video call with the cocos. Happy Easter, you three,” adding a personal, festive touch.
Even more touching was the reminder of family bonds across distance. As one follower commented, “Aww, love this. Family time, even miles and miles apart ❤️”
The term “cocos” seems to be an affectionate nickname for the twins—and it’s one fans have embraced wholeheartedly. Comment sections lit up with emojis, tulips, hearts, and pure admiration.
J. Lo captioned the post with simple words: “Grateful for FaceTime on days like today. 🙏 Happy Easter from this working mama on the move! 🐰🌼”
With her busy career, public appearances, and constant spotlight, it’s refreshing to see Jennifer in such a personal and relatable moment—just a mom, catching up with her kids on video chat. As a fellow celeb perfectly put it, “The hardest working woman in show business. Happy Easter 🐣.”
Whether you’ve followed her journey for decades or just caught this post on your feed, one thing is clear: J.Lo may be a superstar, but at heart, she’s a proud mom, and fans are here for it.
