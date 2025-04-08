"Inappropriate," Sydney Sweeney Attends a Wedding, but Her Dress Is Dividing the Internet
Sydney Sweeney, the Emmy-nominated actress known for her role in Euphoria, has sparked a firestorm of debate across social media after wearing a striking corset dress to the wedding of Glen Powell's sister. While some fans praised her fashion choice, others were quick to criticize her for what they deemed an "inappropriate" outfit for the occasion.
Sweeney, who had called off her own wedding just months before, attended the family wedding in a corset-style dress that matched the bridesmaids' attire. Her look was both chic and controversial. The dress featured a structured bodice and a floor-length skirt in a rich shade of blue.
The dress quickly became a point of contention. Some expressed admiration, "Wow, she looks amazing here!" Others felt it was a misstep for a wedding guest. "That is not an appropriate shade of blue for a wedding," one user wrote on Twitter.
Many felt that Sweeney's outfit was too attention-grabbing for a guest and could be seen as disrespectful: "That shade of blue said, 'Look at me, not the bride,'" and "We’re upset about the blue? Not the fact that it’s lingerie?"
While some commentators were harsh, others defended Sweeney, highlighting that we know nothing about the dress code, "Do we know what the dress code was? Maybe she asked people to wear pastels? Or whites? Some brides don’t desire to be the center of the show. Her wedding is a 1 in a lifetime event, maybe she chose to incorporate other ideas that she might have always dreamt of."
This is not the first time Sweeney has courted controversy with her fashion choices. She’s been known for pushing the boundaries of red carpet attire and flaunting daring looks. Whether it’s her sultry, cut-out gowns or bold color choices, she’s become a style icon for many.
As the debate over Sydney Sweeney’s wedding guest dress rages on, it reminds us that weddings are often fraught with unexpected twists. Take this: what do you do when your best friend asks you to step down as her bridesmaid just weeks before her big day? Ouch, right? One of our readers opens up about how her once unshakable friendship crumbled, leaving her reeling and questioning everything.