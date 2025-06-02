I Refused to Feed My DIL’s Son for Free, It Ended in Disaster

Dear Bright Side,



My DIL asks me to watch her son, 10, every weekend. The kid is not even my grandchild. But he comes to my place and eats everything I have. I told her, “I’m not a charity!”



The next day, I came home, and my door was locked. I saw my DIL through the kitchen window.

To my horror, she was unloading bag after bag of groceries—my entire kitchen was overflowing with food she had brought.

I knocked to get her attention. After a brief pause, she opened the door, looked at me, and said, “Oh, I didn’t realize you were in such desperate need—that you go hungry when my son visits. Here, this should be enough to feed you for the whole month!”

Then she walked out without another word.

I stood there, frozen. I couldn’t say anything. Her words felt like a slap in the face—an insult disguised as generosity. I wasn’t asking for pity. I was simply trying to express a concern and set a boundary.

Now I feel completely lost and helpless. Can you help me navigate this?

Bethany