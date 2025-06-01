I Refuse to Lose My House to My Selfish Sister

Dear Bright Side,

I (38) live with Mom, and I cared for her during her 8-year illness. She’s doing better now, but she still goes through a lot of therapy and medication, and relies solely on me as her caregiver.

My sister (35) is married, and she never visited. Now, Mom has decided to leave our home to my sister. She told me, “You’re alone, you can manage. Her family needs a bigger place.”

But the bigger bombshell came when she said to me, “You never suggested babysitting your sister’s 3 kids, that’s why she could never visit us. So, the blame is on you!”

So that night, without telling anyone, I packed my things and left the house. I know that Mom needs me every day and cannot manage without me.

The next day, she called, begging me to come back. But I told her that she has to leave the house to me, otherwise she can forget me.

She called me heartless and manipulative, and explained how “disappointed” she is in me. I stood my ground and hung up on her.

Am I being really selfish, or am I defending my rights?

Sally