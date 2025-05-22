My Husband Excluded My Daughter From Our Family Trip

Dear Bright Side,

We planned a trip to Disneyland for our daughter’s 10th birthday. We invited her best friend too. But my husband refused to take my 12-year-old daughter. She cried, but he said, “If her dad can’t pay, I won’t! I’m not a charity!”

So we went without her. Without telling him anything or showing my disappointment, I decided to put a stop to this. There, during the trip, I smiled the whole time so as not to ruin our daughter’s birthday.

But on the last night of our five-day trip, I placed a document on our bed and left the hotel room. My husband began to beg when he realized I had secretly filed for divorce. His dismissal of my daughter was more than I could take. He says I overreacted and told me not to ruin our “perfect” marriage over this.

Still, I can’t forgive him for treating my daughter that way just because she’s not his flesh and blood. And this will teach him what it means to be abandoned and have his family taken away. Aside from this, he’s a good husband and truly cares for our daughter.

Do you think I went too far asking for a divorce over one trip?

Regards,

Lynn