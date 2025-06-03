I Refuse to Be Humiliated at My Wedding Just Because I’m Poor

Dear Bright Side,

Hi! My name is Patty, I’m 24, and I got married five days ago to my 25-year-old fiancé. But now, I’m already thinking about leaving him because of what happened on our wedding day. This is my story:

My fiancé’s mom insisted we have a fancy wedding to fit their lifestyle. I couldn’t afford that, so they paid for everything. At the party, my mother-in-law started to distribute a small box to my guests. I saw their faces go pale, and my fiancé smiled and simply said, “It’s for our own good!”

I froze in shock when I found out she was asking each guest to contribute $50 into those boxes.

She said she didn’t think it was fair for her to cover all the costs. Since I couldn’t afford my share, she decided that if my guests each contributed, it would make things “fair.”

I was furious. My wedding was ruined, and I was humiliated in front of my family and friends.

That night, I had a huge fight with my husband. I blamed him for not telling me about his mom’s awful plan. He tried to reassure me by saying his mom did it, so my side of the family would understand that, even though I married into money, they couldn’t take advantage of us.

Those words made me even angrier. I couldn’t recognize the man standing in front of me. This wasn’t the person I fell in love with—and honestly, I don’t know if I can live with a family like this.

I’m seriously considering leaving him. Am I overreacting?

Yours,

Patty