My Stepson Wants to Move in—but I Had Ground Rules He Refuses to Follow

My rules were just, first, he has to sleep on the sofa for a while because there are no available rooms for him. My two daughters share the same room while my husband and I share the other. The guestroom turned storage room, so we have to make adjustments first, so in the meantime, he has to sleep on the sofa.

Second, no screen time after 9:30 PM and a curfew of 9:00 PM. I value the proper sleep my children get and their safety outside, so he has to abide by the same rules. Lastly, his friends are not allowed to come over. As much as I want to be welcoming, my daughters might feel uncomfortable with strangers in our house, and with the adjustments going on, I don’t think hosting friends is a good idea.

He didn’t take this well. He seemed frustrated and later voiced his concerns to my husband, which sparked a tense conversation between us. I now find myself torn between maintaining a manageable and respectful household and wanting to make my stepson feel cared for during a time when he’s already dealing with a lot.

I truly want him to feel welcome and loved, but I also believe these boundaries are important for the well-being of our whole family. Still, I’m left wondering—was I too rigid? Am I making things harder for him when he’s already going through a difficult time?

I’d really appreciate any advice on how to navigate this thoughtfully.

Sincerely,

Olivia