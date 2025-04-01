14 Kindness Stories That Took a Sharp Turn Into Chaos

At work, I was on a break while my co-worker was covering my job. When I come back, he says he was trying to receive our customers' packages in the system, but something screwed up and asked if I could take a look at it while he went on his break. I said, "No problem."

Turns out he messed up on the steps, and now we can't go back to fix it, so I tell the manager about the situation. I specifically didn't mention who caused it so that I didn't come off petty trying to blame someone. Next day, they have all of us retrain on the process and made sure to tell everyone it's because I messed it up. © f***goldsendbitcoin / Reddit