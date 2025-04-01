14 Kindness Stories That Took a Sharp Turn Into Chaos
Many of us experienced moments where we've tried to lend a quick helping hand. From babysitting, to helping carry groceries, to offering our seat for the next person to sit. But sometimes what should've been a simple moment to lend a helping hand turns into an unexpected and ironic turn of events. Here are 14 people whose generosity produced results that contradicted their expectations and gave them a good chuckle.
1. Bad wall, good heart
I hired a Sheetrock installer who was going through a tough time. He seemed like a good guy, but his work was atrocious. My walls wave to me every time I look at them.
I knew better, but he needed the work and I needed Sheetrock on my walls, so I took a chance. I hope the 2G’s I paid him helped him get back on his feet because his work was bad. © Duality_is_my_prison / Reddit
2. Ice, pants, car
In college, I saw a couple girls whose car wouldn’t start. I learned at a young age to keep jumper cables in my car, had to use them a few times. I walk down an embankment to ask if they needed help, ice under the snow pile, and I ripped my jeans up the seam from my knee up my thigh.
Wasn’t noticeable unless you looked for it.
Their car started eventually after I jumped it and I got to go pants shopping. © F***M3Tendr / Reddit
3. Blame work etiquette
At work, I was on a break while my co-worker was covering my job. When I come back, he says he was trying to receive our customers' packages in the system, but something screwed up and asked if I could take a look at it while he went on his break. I said, "No problem."
Turns out he messed up on the steps, and now we can't go back to fix it, so I tell the manager about the situation. I specifically didn't mention who caused it so that I didn't come off petty trying to blame someone. Next day, they have all of us retrain on the process and made sure to tell everyone it's because I messed it up. © f***goldsendbitcoin / Reddit
4. Misjudged intentions
I saw a man about my age drop his wallet, so I picked it up and tried to get his attention. His girlfriend turns around and screams at me that I'm not okay and that "he's obviously taken." So I just put the wallet on the ground in front of her and walked away from that mess. © enchilada_s*** / Reddit
5. Borrowed and stolen
Saw two ladies from my office building struggling to load a table into a van. They were moving from our building to a new place. I told them if they removed the legs it will be easier, and it will take less space. They told me they didn't have the tools. So I went upstairs and brought my set down.
When I started to remove the legs, they insisted they would do it and bring the set back to my office. After a while I went downstairs, they were gone. Of course, I should've figured they would take the set with them to reassemble the table at the new place. Never saw them again. © tinkrman / Reddit
6. A biker's kind mistake
Once on my motorbike, I saw another biker at the side of the highway. I pulled over to a safe spot to check on him.
Turned out he was out of gas. I had a spare liter on me in a special can and I gave it to him. He thanked me and rode off. I rode off too, only to be stranded a few miles along. I had forgotten to take my tank off of reserve and it was now empty.
I could've really used that liter of gas that I gave away, also no other biker stopped for me like I did for the other dude, at least 30 passed me. © Alwin_ / Reddit
7. Payback from a bee
Helped my girlfriend at the time, get a bee out of her hair. It then flew out and stung me. © DCJustSomeone / Reddit
8. Where’s the baby?
My neighbor asked me to watch her baby for a couple hours. I heard the baby crying through the monitor and rushed upstairs. When I opened the door, the crib was empty. I called the mother. No answer.
I looked out the window and gasped when I saw the baby in a stroller, outside on the sidewalk. Next to the stroller was a man I didn’t recognize, crouched down, tying his shoelace. I sprinted outside. “Excuse me! What are you doing?” I yelled.
The man stood up, startled, “I’m her uncle. Who are you?” Just then, my neighbor finally called back. “I completely forgot to tell you,” she said. “My brother was stopping by!” I nearly passed out from the stress, and she acted like it was no big deal.
9. Slippery tools
Once, I changed a flat tire for an older lady in a grocery store parking lot. I was removing the lug nuts and the tire iron slipped and popped me right in the mouth. It looked like I lost a fight for a couple days with a swollen lip. © denwha / Reddit
10. What's yours is ours.
I live in a dorm, and I am usually giving out stuff to people who need them, whether it's cups or tea or whatever. Without my noticing, people got too comfortable, and my room has now become an "all you can grab" raid fest, waking up every morning with one less item from my room. © Teminite2 / Reddit
11. Set expectations
When I was 11 or 12 or so, I washed the dishes after dinner for a week straight, just to be nice. Then one night I decided I didn't want to wash them that evening, so I tried to leave after dinner without doing it, but my mom was all "Not so fast young man, you have to do the dishes." © inthrees / Reddit
12. Car trouble
I picked up a friend whose car broke down to drive them home. I hit a nail on her road and blew a tire. © nicknac / Reddit
13. Handstand defeat
I was helping a classmate in PE perform a handstand and when I asked her to do the same for me, she abandoned me and I almost broke my neck. © sybch / Reddit
14. Refer to...
I was helpful to a new person I work with, now she tells people things are my job when they ask her a question. We don't even work in the same department. © alyyybell / Reddit
The irony of kindness is not lost on us, but neither is the humaneness. And infusing a small act of kindness in our everyday living is a nice kind of medicine for the soul. These people know a little something about that.