13 Coworkers Who Made Work a Daily Episode of Drama

At our office holiday, everyone was exchanging little gifts. I got a gift bag from my coworker. When I opened the bag, I found three things: a half-burned candle, a cracked mirror and a note that said: “Reflect on your actions.”

No explanation. No smile. She just handed it to me, sat back down, and started chatting with someone else like nothing weird had just happened.

The whole night, I kept wondering if it was some kind of joke I wasn’t getting... or if it was serious. To this day, I still have no clue what I supposedly did to deserve that kind of passive-aggressive present. And honestly? It’s been eating at me way more than it should.