I Refuse to Accomodate My MIL’s Insane Food Requests

The next time your MIL visits—or even before that—it’s important to establish clear boundaries about how your household works. Let her know she’s always welcome, but that decisions about your kitchen and food need to be mutual, not one-sided.

Make sure the conversation isn’t about “her being wrong,” but rather about respecting each other’s space and lifestyle choices. This shows you’re just asking for mutual respect, not trying to argue. Once boundaries are set clearly and early, it’s easier to prevent this kind of tension next time.