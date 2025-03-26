My Vegan DIL Put My 6YO Grandson on a Vegan Diet — So I Came Up With a Secret Plan

Dear Bright Side,

My vegan DIL is put off by meat, so I cook for my son and 6-year-old grandson. Recently, she declared the boy will go strictly vegan from now on. I said, “No way—kids need meat to grow!”

“My family, my rules!” she snapped.

Later, I came up with a plan: I snuck into her room and slipped a bottle of gummy vitamins in my son’s nightstand drawer with a small note: “Make sure to give the boy two gummies daily to help make up for the nutrients he’s missing from meat.”

They were the kind with gelatin—not exactly meat, but not vegan either. I figured he needed the nutrients, and what she didn’t know wouldn’t hurt her.