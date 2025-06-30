10 Pedicure Ideas That Are Ruling Summer 2025
Hot girl summer is officially on—and it’s the perfect time to treat your toes to a glow-up. Whether you’re hitting the beach or just living your best life in sandals, a fresh pedicure is your go-to style statement. From viral nail art to chic minimalist polish, we’ve curated 10 pedicure ideas that are totally trending this season. Get ready to screenshot these looks—they’re about to take over your Insta feed.
Beach towel motif
This fun design brings a playful, summery touch to both manicures and pedicures without going overboard. Inspired by classic seaside patterns, these bold, vertical or horizontal lines in bright or pastel colors can be used as accents on just one or two nails for a balanced look.
The design works well on a neutral or sheer base, letting the stripes pop without overwhelming the rest of your nails.
Bubblegum pink
When it comes to summer shades, soft coral has long held the spotlight—but this year, bubblegum pink is taking the lead.
Bright, playful, and unmistakably fun, this shade brings a youthful pop to any look without feeling overdone. It pairs effortlessly with whites, denim, and beachwear, making it a go-to for sunny days. Whether worn glossy or matte, bubblegum pink delivers that fresh, upbeat vibe summer is all about.
Eye design
If you’re drawn to neutral, understated pedicures—think soft sheers or muted tones—there’s a new way to update the look without losing its elegance.
Try incorporating a single blue eye motif into the design. It’s a small, modern detail that adds personality and visual interest while keeping the overall style clean and refined.
Mint green
This sweet tone presents a refreshing take on pastel nails, combining softness with a cool-toned edge that feels especially fresh in warmer weather. It’s a versatile choice—light enough to act as a neutral, yet colorful enough to stand out.
This shade pairs nicely with silver jewelry, white sandals, and breezy fabrics like linen or cotton.
Bold pink
For a bold, attention-grabbing look, few shades deliver like hot pink. This vivid color adds instant energy and attitude, making it ideal for summer events, vacations, or just elevating everyday looks.
It works well with glossy finishes, chrome accents, or even a matte topcoat for contrast. Hot pink also pairs effortlessly with bright outfits, metallic sandals, and bold accessories—bringing a playful yet confident edge to your style.
Cocoa brown
This rich shade brings a grounded alternative to the typical bright or pastel summer shades. Its warm, deep tone brings a touch of sophistication to your nails, especially when paired with glossy finishes or minimalist accents like fine gold lines.
Ideal for those who prefer a more understated palette, chocolate brown nails feel modern, polished, and effortlessly chic.
Fun leopard
If you like a slightly busier and bolder look, opt for something more cohesive than mismatched prints and colors.
Leopard print is a great choice—its earthy tones and repeating pattern keep it coordinated while still adding visual interest. Whether applied to all toes or used as an accent, it pairs well with neutral or gold bases and suits both casual and dressy footwear. For the best results, choose gel polish to capture the fine details and ensure long-lasting wear.
Creamy yellow
This delicate shade brings a soft, creamy alternative to bold summer shades—perfect for those who want a hint of color without going too bright. Its pastel tone feels fresh and modern, with just enough warmth to flatter a range of skin tones.
Ideal for both manicures and pedicures, this shade pairs well with whites, light denim, and muted metallics.
Crisp bright white
If you’re into the clean white aesthetic this summer, consider skipping the classic French tip and going for a full white pedicure instead.
Sleek and minimal, all-white nails offer a fresh take that feels both effortless and bold. The solid color enhances tanned skin, pairs with everything in your wardrobe, and gives off that crisp, polished vibe—no extra design needed.
Refreshing turquoise
This fun shade offers a fresh blend of blue and green that feels instantly summery. It evokes clear water and beach escapes, making it a natural choice for vacation-ready pedicures or bright, refreshing manicures.
The color pairs well with white, gold, and coral accents, and complements both cool and warm skin tones.
