My Boss Insulted Me When I Refused Unpaid Overtime, I Made Him Regret It

When I first joined the company, I wanted to make a good impression. My manager seemed friendly and always talked about teamwork and dedication.

One afternoon my boss pulled me aside and asked for a small favor—to stay late every Friday for 6 months. Unpaid. I said yes because he promised a raise I never got.

At the time, I believed him. I thought this was just part of building trust at work. A lot of people talk about career growth and success coming from hard work, so I figured this was my moment to prove myself.