I Made Rules for My Wedding — Now My Fiancé’s Family Hates Me

When a couple from different social backgrounds get together, merging their worlds can be tough. Meghan, about to get married, worried her fiancé’s less wealthy family wouldn’t fit at her wedding. Trying to help, she made a choice that only made things worse. She wrote us asking for advice.

Meghan’s letter:

Thanks for entrusting us with your story, Meghan! We’ve got some tips lined up that we hope you’ll find helpful.

Compassion and insight.

Instead of enforcing rigid rules, welcome the diversity within your families. Instead of dictating dress codes or transportation choices, encourage everyone to be themselves. By embracing the distinctiveness of each family, you can cultivate a wedding ambiance that respects both your cultured background and your fiancé’s down-to-earth origins.

Transparent dialogue.

Start a sincere and transparent dialogue with your fiancé’s family to clarify the intentions behind your guidelines. Let them know that you’re not trying to offend or diminish them; rather, you aim to foster a unified and pleasant atmosphere for your wedding day. Listen openly to their feedback and worries, and be ready to discuss and modify your requests as needed.

Diversity and adaptability.

Demonstrate a readiness to celebrate the distinctiveness of both families by integrating elements from both backgrounds into the wedding festivities. Instead of enforcing stringent regulations, explore compromises that respect the traditions and preferences of both parties. Leave space for flexibility in aspects like transportation, gift-giving, and attire, all while upholding the overall elegance and significance of the event.

Individual connection and gratitude.

Communicate your gratitude and appreciation for the presence and contributions of your fiancé’s family to your wedding. Highlight the significance of their involvement and how much it means to you. Extend gestures of inclusivity and warmth, like inviting them to add personal touches to the event or involving them in decision-making. Demonstrate genuine care for their comfort and happiness throughout this special occasion.