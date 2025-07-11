I Refuse to Pay for My Husband’s Family Just Because I Earn More—I’m Not Their ATM

I got a big promotion and will now earn double my husband’s salary. My in-laws took me out to a fancy restaurant for a surprise celebration. There were 12 people.

When the $860 bill came, my MIL said, “With all that cash, you surely got this!” I looked at my husband, and he looked pleased. I smiled and excused myself to the ladies’ room.

But what they didn’t know was that I went to the waiter and told him we weren’t leaving yet. I asked him to serve us their biggest and most expensive cake in a box. I also asked him to write on it: “The world’s most opportunistic family!”

The waiter looked confused, but I insisted. When I returned to the table, I told them that the celebration wasn’t over yet. They were puzzled when they found out that I had ordered a cake.

But the best part is when they all froze as I opened the box and revealed what was written on it. I calmly picked up the knife, cut the cake, and walked out. I didn’t pay, of course.

When my husband got home, he was furious. He said I had humiliated his parents in front of the whole family, and that all they wanted was to “celebrate and honor me.” We haven’t spoken in three days.

But here’s the thing—I don’t like being taken advantage of.

Did I overreact?

—Chrissy