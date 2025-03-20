17 People Who Used Power Washing to Transform Their Houses

Imagine if the streets and sidewalks you walk on daily were power washed. Wouldn’t it feel like a total transformation? Power washing is, in fact, so popular as it helps people clean really dirty areas, save energy, and prevent any more damage from happening. We found 17 amazing results shared in a subreddit dedicated to power and pressure washing.
1. “That’s the good stuff.”
2. “20+ years of catharsis. I’ve wanted to clean these since I was a little kid.”
3. “Bought a house from the 30s. I was curious about the old stone walkway.”
4. “Concrete before and after.”
5. “Small condo courtyard.”
6. “Borrowed a friend’s trailer; I can’t just not clean it.”
7. “My wife told me it wasn’t worth power washing because it wasn’t that bad yet.”
8. “Before and after of a filthy driveway.”
9. “Knocked out this dock today.”
10. “A mausoleum in Chicago.”
11. “Hey guys, I did it!”
13. “Finally got around to these stairs!”
14. “I wanted a clean spot for my couch but now the rest of the porch is haunting me.”
- You brought it back to life and it looks good! It would look good if you stained it too. @TwoLikes / Reddit
15. “Cleaning up some dirty stucco on a rainy December day.”
16. “Another happy customer.”
17. “Algae smelled really bad.”
- I thought the first photo was chalk drawings that had faded. What a shock to realize what I was actually seeing. @State-Cultural / Reddit
Many people get so carried away by their work and other responsibilities and forget all about cleaning. But when they decide to clean, they put in extra effort to make everything shine.