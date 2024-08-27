I Will Not Pay My SIL for Babysitting — She’s Living With Us Rent-Free

We believe our family members will be there for us and earn our highest trust, but Dorothy's experience had a heartbreaking outcome. After welcoming her husband's 20-year-old sister into their home, Dorothy and her husband asked her to babysit their two children. Unfortunately, things went terribly wrong, and the sister-in-law betrayed their trust in the worst possible way.

This is Dorothy’s letter:

Flora 16 hours ago I think, I can never earn over which I paid by my precedent employer, but I was wrong, world is so large to try their fate. but now I am making $52/h even more,and easily earn minimum $1300/week, on the experience everyone must try to do work online, easy way to earn, here's an example.

𝐰𝐰𝐰.Richnow05 - - Reply

Hello Dorothy! Thank you for your letter. We’ve prepared some advice that will help you navigate this situation.

Consider family mediation.

Since your husband is reluctant to call the police because it involves his sister, explore the option of family mediation. A professional mediator can help facilitate a structured conversation between you, your husband, and his sister to address the betrayal and establish clear consequences for her actions. This approach may help resolve the conflict without involving law enforcement and maintain family relationships while addressing the issue at hand.

Implement strict boundaries and security measures.

If your husband insists on not involving the police, make it clear that his sister is no longer welcome in your home. Change the locks and update your home security system, including installing additional cameras if necessary. Clearly communicate to your sister-in-law that her actions have consequences, and ensure that she understands she cannot come near your home or children without permission. This step protects your family while respecting your husband’s wish to avoid police involvement.

Seek legal advice.

Even if you decide not to call the police, consulting with a lawyer can provide you with options and advice on how to protect your family and assets legally. A lawyer can help you understand your rights and potentially draft a cease-and-desist letter to your sister-in-law, formally warning her against future misconduct. This approach creates a legal record of her actions without immediately resorting to criminal charges.

Address the underlying issues with your husband.

Have an open and honest conversation with your husband about the impact of his sister’s betrayal on your family. Express your concerns about trust, safety, and the well-being of your children. Emphasize the need for a united front and mutual agreement on how to handle the situation. This discussion should aim to ensure that both of you are on the same page regarding family boundaries and the importance of addressing such serious breaches of trust.