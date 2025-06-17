I Refuse to Sacrifice My Time Just to Babysit So My Sister Can Go to a Party

“I (29F) work full-time in tech, pulling 10-hour days in a high-stress job. I live alone, I’m childfree by choice, and I cherish my rare downtime. My older sister (34F) is a single mom with a 5-year-old. She recently moved back in with our parents after a breakup and losing her job.

Since then, I’ve somehow become her unpaid babysitter. It started with the occasional, ‘Can you watch him for an hour while I take a call?’ But soon I was getting texts multiple times a week like:

‘Hey, can you take him this afternoon? I need to run errands.’

‘I need a break. Can you have him overnight?’

‘I’m seeing someone tonight. Please just help me out.’

The worst part? She never once offered to pay me. Not for gas, meals, or even a ‘thank you’ coffee. She acts like I owe it to her because I don’t have kids and therefore ‘don’t understand what real responsibility is.’

Last Friday was the final straw. She asked me—with 45 minutes’ notice—to watch her son overnight so she could go to a party. I told her no. I had a looming deadline and desperately needed sleep.

She blew up. Called me selfish, accused me of ‘hoarding free time,’ and said I was punishing her for being a mom.

What hurt most wasn’t her reaction. Our parents took her side. They said she’s ‘struggling’ and I should help ‘because family doesn’t charge family.’ I said I’m not running a daycare. They told me I’ve changed and that I’m ‘cold.’

Now I’m the black sheep of the family. I wasn’t invited to our cousin’s BBQ last weekend. My sister blocked me. My mom texted, saying I ‘need to apologize and step up.’

I feel like I’m being punished for not having children and for having boundaries. Is it really that outrageous to not want to give up my time and energy for free childcare I never signed up for?”