I Refuse to Sacrifice My Time Just to Babysit So My Sister Can Go to a Party
Helping family can feel natural—but sometimes, it turns into a quiet burden. What begins as a kind favor can slowly become an expectation, with little regard for your time or well-being.
In this letter, a reader shares how offering to babysit her sister’s kids “just once” turned into a constant, unpaid responsibility she never agreed to. It’s a story many of us know too well: when love and support turn into silent obligation.
Her letter and her main question
“I (29F) work full-time in tech, pulling 10-hour days in a high-stress job. I live alone, I’m childfree by choice, and I cherish my rare downtime. My older sister (34F) is a single mom with a 5-year-old. She recently moved back in with our parents after a breakup and losing her job.
Since then, I’ve somehow become her unpaid babysitter. It started with the occasional, ‘Can you watch him for an hour while I take a call?’ But soon I was getting texts multiple times a week like:
‘Hey, can you take him this afternoon? I need to run errands.’
‘I need a break. Can you have him overnight?’
‘I’m seeing someone tonight. Please just help me out.’
The worst part? She never once offered to pay me. Not for gas, meals, or even a ‘thank you’ coffee. She acts like I owe it to her because I don’t have kids and therefore ‘don’t understand what real responsibility is.’
Last Friday was the final straw. She asked me—with 45 minutes’ notice—to watch her son overnight so she could go to a party. I told her no. I had a looming deadline and desperately needed sleep.
She blew up. Called me selfish, accused me of ‘hoarding free time,’ and said I was punishing her for being a mom.
What hurt most wasn’t her reaction. Our parents took her side. They said she’s ‘struggling’ and I should help ‘because family doesn’t charge family.’ I said I’m not running a daycare. They told me I’ve changed and that I’m ‘cold.’
Now I’m the black sheep of the family. I wasn’t invited to our cousin’s BBQ last weekend. My sister blocked me. My mom texted, saying I ‘need to apologize and step up.’
I feel like I’m being punished for not having children and for having boundaries. Is it really that outrageous to not want to give up my time and energy for free childcare I never signed up for?”
What do you think?
Using family members for child care: the pros and cons.
Relying on family for child care can feel like a natural choice. It often brings trust, love, and cultural connection into your child’s daily routine. But mixing family ties with caregiving roles isn’t always simple. Boundaries can blur, parenting styles may clash, and emotional dynamics can get tricky.
Before asking grandma or an aunt to step in, it’s worth weighing the real benefits—alongside the potential challenges. Here’s what every parent should consider when involving relatives in child care.
The bright side:
1. Built-in Trust
It’s easier to relax when you know your child is in trusted hands. Family often feels safer than hiring someone unfamiliar.
2. Stronger Bonds
Daily time with grandparents or other relatives helps build deep emotional connections that can last a lifetime.
3. Cultural Connection
Relatives often share your family traditions, language, and values—giving kids a strong sense of identity.
4. Possible Cost Savings
Family care can be more affordable than daycare. Even if you offer support or compensation, it’s often less costly overall.
Things to watch out for:
1. Generational Differences
Parenting styles evolve. What worked decades ago might not match today’s safety and health guidelines.
2. Boundaries Can Blur
It may be hard to set clear rules or say “no” when the caregiver is also a loved one. And if the setup doesn’t work out, ending it might be awkward.
3. Old Tensions Resurface
Past family issues—like clashing personalities or childhood wounds—can return when caregiving roles shift.
4. Guilt Gets in the Way
Some parents hesitate to ask for what they need if the caregiver is older or unpaid, which can create stress and imbalance.
Family help doesn’t have to be all or nothing. You can mix and match—some days with grandma, aunt or sister, some with a nanny or daycare. The key is to stay honest, flexible, and focused on what works best for everyone involved—especially your child.