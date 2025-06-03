I Banned My Fiancé’s Best Man From Our Wedding

Dear Bright Side team,

At our engagement dinner, my fiancé’s best friend, Tyler, stood up to make a toast — and instead launched into a thinly veiled roast. He mocked my career, made a crude joke about my dress, and implied I was only with Mark for his money. Everyone laughed nervously, including Mark, who later told me, “That’s just how Tyler jokes.” I smiled, but inside I felt betrayed.

It wasn’t the first time Tyler had made me feel unwelcome, just the first time he’d done it publicly. When I told Mark I didn’t want Tyler at the wedding, he got defensive — said they were like brothers, and I was overreacting. But something about Tyler’s smug grin and the way he looked at me that night told me he wasn’t just being immature. He was hiding something.

A week later, I found out what it was. While helping Mark’s mom set up wedding favors, I found a box of old letters in her attic. Curiosity got the better of me, and as I read them, my stomach dropped. The letters were from Tyler — not to her, but to Mark.

Love letters. Emotional, confessional, and very much romantic. They’d been involved, or at least something had happened between them, years ago. I confronted Mark, and after a long silence, he admitted that he and Tyler had once had a “complicated relationship,” but it was “all in the past.”

Suddenly everything made sense — the jabs, the bitterness, the way Tyler looked at me like I was an intruder. He wasn’t trying to ruin our wedding. He was mourning the one he thought he should’ve had.

What should I do?

Sincerely,

Jane