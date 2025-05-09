My Best Friend Exposed My Boyfriend at My Birthday Dinner—I Kicked Her Out on the Spot

My 30th birthday dinner was something I’d been planning for weeks. I booked a cozy little spot I loved, decorated the table with care, and invited just a small circle of people who mattered most—my boyfriend Patrick, my best friend Anna, and a few close friends. Anna showed up with someone I didn’t invite—Kayla.

Honestly, I’ve always had this weird feeling about Kayla. I’m not sure why, but there’s always been this sense that she’s a little jealous of the bond Anna and I share. She’s not my favorite person, and I’ve felt like she’s been a little too eager to stir up drama in the past.

Still, I tried to let it go. I wanted to enjoy my evening, and for the first hour or so, my birthday dinner was going great, until things took a weird turn.