I Thought My Boyfriend Was Cheating, but the Truth Was So Much Darker

Hi Bright Side,

My boyfriend of four years started acting distant. He was always locking his phone and disappearing into the bathroom for long periods. Suspicious, I went through his personal things.

In his closet, I found a shoebox sealed tightly with masking tape. I opened it and froze in shock: inside were crayon drawings, a child’s birthday card that said “To Daddy,” and a letter—dated just a few weeks ago—saying, “He’s yours. I didn’t know how to tell you earlier.”

I sat on the floor for what felt like hours, reading and rereading everything. It turns out my boyfriend has a son he only just found out about. A relationship from his early twenties had ended abruptly, and he never knew the woman was pregnant.

She reached out recently, and from what I can tell, he’s been trying to process everything—alone. That’s what all the disappearing, the silence, and the locked phone were about. Not cheating. Something way more complicated.