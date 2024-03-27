Meghan Markle’s Appearance Changed Because of One Detail Many Missed

Meghan Markle always displays impeccable style whenever she appears in public, meeting the high standards expected of her. However, although in official trips and events, all eyes are usually on her, Meghan recently made a subtle change to her appearance that went unnoticed by most.

Images released on and around January 2024, show Meghan with a radiant glow and noticeably fuller, fluffier brows, which marks a departure from the over-plucked eyebrow trend of the ’90s she used to be a fan of. Yana Gushchina, founder of beauty hotspot Browfique, unveiled the secret behind Meghan’s enhanced eyebrows―a technique called powdering. This method, which is a semi-permanent makeup technique, is known for its ombre effect and soft powder finish, and it results in natural-looking, well-defined brows.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/East News , LISA O'CONNOR/AFP/East News

In recent years, Meghan has embraced a minimalist makeup aesthetic, often also accentuating her look with feathery false eyelashes. But, despite this, she doesn’t actually like to change her makeup often. Her former makeup artist, Lydia Sellers, said so in an interview. «Meghan is very self-assured when it comes to what she likes in a beauty routine, and our time together very rarely ventured too far from her classic makeup look,» she explained.

