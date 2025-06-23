I Let My Son Invite His Stepmom to His Party, but My Ex Made Me Regret It

She continues, “Then, my son asked to have his birthday party at my house and invited his stepmom and her daughter. Since we were on good terms with both, I happily agreed. Soon after, she called me, begging to stay with me.

Confused, I asked my son what was going on. He said my ex had kicked her out after she discovered he’d gotten her best friend pregnant. I immediately offered her our spare room. She was beyond grateful and even helped throw my son an amazing birthday party, complete with the game console he’d been begging for.

But when my ex showed up, with his new girlfriend, he exploded. He threatened to take me to court for ’endangering’ our son by letting her stay, and accused me of siding with ’the enemy.’ Am I in the wrong?”