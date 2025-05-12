I Might Take My Sister to Court Over the Damage My Nephew Caused

“I’m a 25-year-old student software developer and a pretty serious PC gamer in my free time. I live alone in a one-bedroom apartment that I’ve spent years making cozy and functional. I saved up for a long time to build my dream PC setup: triple monitors, custom mechanical keyboard, ergonomic chair. Altogether, my rig is worth a bit over $2,000, and I take care of it like it’s my child.

Last weekend, my older sister asked if she could crash at my place for one night because her apartment was being fumigated, and her husband was out of town. She has a 3-year-old son, Max, who’s... let’s say ‘spirited.’ I love him, but he’s a little chaos goblin. I hesitated, but she swore she’d keep an eye on him and that it’d just be for one night.”