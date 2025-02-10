15 Heartwarming Sibling Memories That Defined People’s Lives

Three of the main reasons sibling relationships are crucial are everyday contact, emotional intensity, and the involuntary nature of these bonds. Siblings can’t choose whether they’ll spend time together or not, as they are stuck together at home, pushed to socialize. Thankfully, many siblings turn out to be great friends who adore and admire one another. These 16 examples prove why growing up with a brother or sister can bring so much joy.

  • Me and my little bro, at the time we were 12 and 9, in a tree house in the evening. We saw a (I will still swear on it) flying saucer dip down, and then rapidly back up and out into space.
    We still talk about it 25 years later. We believe. Best night ever. @tuesdayb*** / Reddit
  • I have 3 siblings, I am the youngest and female, the oldest is my sister and I have 2 brothers in the middle. One year when I was around 8 or 9 my parents went on an overnight trip. They sent my brothers to my paternal grandparents’ house and my maternal grandparents who lived upstairs from us (in a 2-family house) were keeping an eye on me and my sister.
    My sister is 7 years older than me, so she was about 16 at the time, and she got permission to invite her boyfriend over for a spaghetti dinner that I helped her make. After dinner and dessert, we put on the soundtrack to Saturday Night Fever and danced all over the house.
    I still remember that as one of the most fun times of my life. I was always a pretty shy kid, so my sisters’ friends never minded me being around, and her boyfriend (who I thought was so cute) danced with me. My sister has been my best friend my whole life. @TripThruTimeandSpace / Reddit
  • Youngest of six. There was always a bit of drama and something exciting going on. One of my sisters had a boyfriend named Tom (now my brother-in-law) who came from a troubled home and spent more time at our house than his own.
    One day, my dad won a taxidermy skunk as a gag gift for the shortest drive at the company golf tournament. So to prank Tom, we put the skunk on the back porch and waited for him to arrive. When Tom arrived, I explained excitedly that I had just bought a cat from a stranger, and wanted to show it to him.
    So he followed me onto the back porch and I called, “Here kitty kitty kitty...” His eyes grew wide as saucers, and he said, “That’s no kitty, that’s a skunk!” Everyone had a good laugh, including him. @GotMyOrangeCrush / Reddit
  • My younger brother and I were taken to an aviary with a group of children. We were instructed to put 2 fingers out; a handler brought a bird around and the bird perched on each child’s outstretched fingers. My brother was a little timid.
    While he had his fingers out, they weren’t exactly stopping traffic. The handler was about to pass him by, and I stopped her, saying, “Lady, you forgot my brother’s fingers.” I am my brother’s fingers keeper. @Jodie-Beth Galos / Quora
  • When I was younger, my brother (who is 4 years older than me) would have nobody to hang out with because our mom was super protective, so we would usually hang out with each other. Well one day we were chasing each other and I fell and scraped my knees, he immediately ran over to me as I started to do that half cry half refusal to cry thing that kids do.
    We at the time had these small finger puppets we got from an alpaca farm near us, he pulled one out and pretended it was alive and used it to make me laugh. I don’t know why I’m so fond of this memory, but it always springs to my mind when I’m feeling sad. @Kay Noah / Quora
  • We had a trampoline, one with the nets on the side so you couldn’t fall off. My brother was so adamant about taking the nets off and bugged our mom about it every day. He swore up and down that none of us would fall off or get hurt.
    Finally, mom agreed to take the nets off...brother fell between the outside and the springs, right on his huts, within an hour. Wouldn’t have been nearly as funny had he not been so intent on taking the net off. @Jordan_Hal / Reddit
  • My little brother was super depressed and lonely as a teen. We never show our emotions much in our family, but I knew he was going through it. One day I got really hammered before coming home. I burst into his room and just poured out all my emotions.
    I told him I loved him so much and that I was going to have his back until the day we died because that’s what brothers do. I hugged him, and he just cried in my arms for a long time. We’re closer than ever now, and he’s doing a lot better. I’ll never forget that night. @Unknown author / Reddit
  • When I was 5 my older brother shoved me into the hide-a-bed and then proceeded to close it up on me. It scared me so much at the time, and that probably is why I have claustrophobia.
    A couple of years later I was getting picked on at school and my brother just happened to show up at the right time to stop me from getting beaten up. He’s pretty much been my hero since that day. Love that goofy fuck to pieces. @einzigerai / Reddit
  • Me and my siblings never had touchy-feely relationships. More of unspoken respect and care for each other. None of us ever said how we feel about each other.
    Recently finished the Houston Fire Academy and became a firefighter. My family came out for my graduation (from California and moved to Houston by myself). After the ceremony, my brother and I hugged, and he congratulated me. He also said how proud he was of me and how much he missed me.
    Never seen him cry except when our dogs died. I could hear him choking on his words when he said it. Greatest moment when your older brother of 4 years chokes on his words telling you how happy he is for you. @FraankCastlee / Reddit
  • I got to hold my sister in my arms the day she was born. She was kind of ugly and had swollen eyes, but it’s a memory I hold dear. @Unknown author / Reddit
  • This happened to my younger brother. So my mom handed out every invitation and some parents actually responded and made sure they were going. The day came and nobody showed up. My mom was furious and my brother was so sad.
    My mom was busy calling the parents, but I didn’t care about them, to be honest; I just wanted to cheer up my brother. So, I called some of my closest friends, and I told them, it’s my brother’s birthday party, come on over, there’s plenty of food.
    In an hour they were there, and we had a blast, we jumped in the bouncy house, and I taught my brother how to play FIFA, he opened his presents, and my friends actually got him something on their way. We sang Happy Birthday, and he started crying and hugged me, and we blew out the candles together. He forgot all about the people that didn’t show up, and he slept like a baby. @Kevin Faftine / Quora
  • When I was 13, and my sister was 11, we were home alone, while mom worked. My sister wouldn’t leave me alone to read. She kept bugging me. Finally, she used one of my lipsticks (that I didn’t know she had stolen) and scribbled on my door.
    So, of course, I scribbled on hers, with a different lipstick. Mom got home to a mess. She made us clean the doors, but there was color in the fibers of the wood for as long as I visited there! @Unknown author / Reddit
  • My siblings are lined up to open gifts on Christmas morning. My older sister was in the middle, and my little brother and I were on either side. My brother and I both get remote-controlled cars. We rev them.
    We look at each other...without speaking, we both put the wheels first on our sister’s head and rev them again. Her hair tangles in the axles, and she has 2 cars stuck to her head. Sister is crying, Mom is yelling, and Dad is laughing. Best Christmas ever. @Oldmanenok / Reddit
  • We were playing football with a few lads in the back garden. My little brother (maybe 9-10) scores a goal and starts to immediately break into this weird dance/celebration whilst screaming.
    It wasn’t that good a goal. A wasp had gotten into his sock and stung him in the foot at that moment. That ‘dance’ was so funny. @Unknown author / Reddit
  • My little brother was not happy unless he was running around with his friends all day long. One summer day, he was outside running around with friends, making lots of noise and having a great time as little kids do. After a while it got very quiet, so we went outside to check on him. We literally found him lying on the driveway (in a shaded spot) taking a nap. @Bryan_Mills2020 / Reddit

Can you imagine if you were a 19-year-old person and your mom left you to take care of your five younger siblings for weeks? Sounds impossible, right? Well, it actually happened to a young lady.

