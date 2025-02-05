The Top 10 Coolest Retro Video Games That Bring Out Our Inner Child

Ask any youngster today, and they’ll have a lot to say about video games, and the various platforms they are on. Indeed, today’s gaming world is getting better by the minute, with AI and immersive playing entering the picture. That being said, retro games carry an old-school charm and in today’s world, most have their own modern version. So here go 10 retro games that carry with them the flavors of childhood, at least for millennials.

1. Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time is the only game to ever earn a 99% rating on Metacritic, making it one of the highest-rated games, ever. With a nearly flawless design that features some dramatic cutscenes, which not only take the story forward, but also highlighted the power of Nintendo’s then-new 3D console. What truly makes Ocarina of Time stand out is its believable world — everything feels real, and charming. Many players would probably still remember the thrill of stepping onto Hyrule Field for the very first time, looking forward to a grand adventure. The game’s strong story, satisfying combat, and iconic boss battles with memorable bosses like Twinrova and Shadow Ganon add to its appeal. Finally, the journey from Young Link to the hero of Hyrule, make it easy to see why this title is often called one of Nintendo’s greatest achievements.

2. Doom

Before the term FPS, or first-person shooter began to be bandied about, there was “Doom clone.” id Software’s Doom had a huge impact on the industry, infusing it with a brand-new genre and proving that “real games” could be played on PCs too. What made Doom, so popular was it’s fast-paced action, clever level design, and a great selection of weapons. It might feel retro, but in a good way. It may also sound strange, but such was Doom’s ease of use that creative programmers found ways to make it run on all sorts of gadgets, from hacked pregnancy tests to Peloton bikes.

3. Tetris

Alexey Pajitnov’s clever online puzzle first appeared on a computer called the Electronika 60, but it quickly became a worldwide hit. Tetris soon began to have versions on everything, from Nintendo to PlayStation. Over the years, Tetris has taken more modern forms, but its main idea — arranging falling Tetrominos to clear lines never changed. The USP lies that it can be played by peopled of all ages. With Tetris selling over 100,000 paid downloads on mobile phones alone, it’s clear he achieved that goal. You can watch the Tetris movie to learn more about the history.

4. Street Fighter II

Capcom’s first version of the arcade game, Street Fighter, didn’t make much of a splash. That being said, they fixed everything in the sequel, and it became so successful that it permanently shaped the one-on-one fighting genre. Its “World Warriors” lineup featured a diverse, if exotic, range of characters — from a hulking wrestler to a green-skinned beast. Each warrior came with their own special moves and fighting styles, and most arcade goers quickly had their favorites decided. Street Fighter II was so popular that Capcom had to reuse its arcade boards to meet demand.

5. Pokémon Red / Blue

Pokémon Red/Blue defined the childhood of many, and even now, the craze continues on. This 1996/1998 put Game Freak on the map and was a massive success. Catching every Pokémon and conquering the Elite Four was an impressive challenge, and choosing the perfect team was anything but simple. It made you think strategically, and it encouraged gathering your friends in the same room to trade and play together. Plus, let’s not forget: without Red and Blue, we wouldn’t have the other timeless titles (and colors) that graced Nintendo’s handhelds in the years that followed! If you like your Pokémon, there is a whole “live-action” movie too.

6. Donkey Kong

The premise is of Donkey Kong is rather straightforward: grab bananas, stomp crocodiles, and collect those golden KONG letters on each stage. With pre-rendered graphics, and some entertaining reactions from characters like Diddy, King K.Rool and his army of Kremlins, Rambi the Rhino and the simian superstars. It remains one of the finest SNES titles ever made, and the public agreed; considering the game sold over millions of copies during its run.

7. Tomb Raider

Although Lara Croft wasn’t the first female protagonist in a video game, she remains the most influential. It wasn’t only gamers who were captivated by this refined aristocrat who isn’t afraid to get down and dirty, she also became a rare character to get a “life” of its own. Immortalized by Angelina Jolie and then Alicia Vikander in movies, Tomb Raider is a thrilling adventure, as a game, or as a movie. The game delivered an edge-of-the-seat experience, whisking players through perilous, beast-infested tombs, in a rather breathtaking run.

8. Sonic the Hedgehog 2

Sonic the Hedgehog — Sega’s “blue blur” — is more than 30 years old, but playing the retro game is as much fun as playing the modern versions. Then again, now there’s a whole movie franchise to contend with as well, so you can sit back and watch Sonic and Dr. Robotnik spar with each other. Or go ahead and get playing. Created to compete with Nintendo’s Super Mario, Yuji Naka’s design focused on speed instead of in-game detailing. With eye-catching visuals and a memorable soundtrack, Sonic quickly became an icon and continues to be one, till date.

9. Pac-Man

No retro gaming list would be complete with Pac-Man, the “cheesy” round character who eats dots and is chased by four ghost buddies. If you didn’t play it in the arcade game back in the 80s, he was also in the movie Pixels, and what makes him relatable is that he’s a real character. The game is as simple as guiding a little yellow circle through retro mazes and the aim is to score points, and avoid colorful ghosts that tend to corner you at the dead-ends. A true gaming classic, it continues to appear on everything from hoodies to lunchboxes. Together with Ms. Pac-Man, he’s still popular enough to count in “best games” lists, and now comes in a 3D adventure too.

10. Super Mario World

Super Mario World first came out on the Super Nintendo Entertainment System in the early 1990s and became an instant hit. So much so, it was re-released on the Game Boy Advance in the early 2000s, so fans could continue being Mario or Luigi. With more than 20 million copies sold worldwide, it is considered one of the greatest video games ever. What makes it popular is how it offers a simpler but no less exciting 2D adventure, with players choosing a Mario or Luigi avatar. It also took a lead over earlier Mario games, with new tools like the Cape Feather (which let you float), and the P-Balloon (a new spin jump move). Adorably, it also introduced Yoshi, Mario’s dinosaur friend, which was a definite advantage given Yoshi could gobble the enemies and “shoot” out things he consumed, killing more baddies. With well-designed levels and worlds, Super Mario World has quite a fan collection. Of course, now, there’s also the movie.