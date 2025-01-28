26 Jewelry Pieces From People Who Took Creativity to Space and Beyond

When it comes to jewelry, most of us have different tastes. What’s precious for one person, might seem tasteless to another. That being said, these people seem to have an endless amount of creativity in them, and thought up of jewelry pieces that are simply unforgettable. Have a look for yourself.

1. “Earrings made from real flowers.”

2. “Super proud of my polymer clay snake ring!”

3. “Some wire-wrapped pendants that I made from agate.”

4. “I made a beaded dragon necklace.”



5. “I made this silver and topaz articulated ring, just because I could.”

6. “A tiny necklace I made with glow pigment to hold green light.”

7. “I bought a handful of tiny rubber dinosaurs and made me some tiny rubber T. rex earrings.”

8. “I sanded down a piece of my old skateboard deck into a ring.”

9. “Fish ring, in sterling silver.”



10. “I just finished these custom dog face necklaces.”

11. “I knitted/wove these bracelets with pure silver wires.”

12. “A ring my Dad and I made...”



13. “I made this engagement ring box for my girlfriend out of 100% brass!”

14. “I made a chameleon necklace that hangs on its chain.”

15. “I made this wood and resin ring.”

16. “Made a regal looking necklace from a Lego octopus piece. Because obviously.”

17. “My mom made a UFO brooch.”



18. “I designed a hummingbird earring of only 1.36 cm and tried to carve out its feathers.”

19. “I made a cat ring inspired by rough stone carvings of an old city I live in.”

20. “I made squid earrings out of brass sheet and wire.”



21. “We made a jumping spider ring!”

22. “I wove 38 bracelets using crystals and waxed thread. Here are some of my favorites.”

23. “My daughter has been asking for a nose ring, non-stop. This is what I made for her as a joke.”

I made a mold of a mannequin’s nose, used hot glue, gel nail polish and one art diamond. She will be getting the real nose piercing the day after Christmas. — Charming_Challenge30 / Reddit

24. “I’m not a fan of gemstones, so my husband got me this ring. It’s uranium glass.”

25. “Two months ago, I lost my best friend of 19 years. Today, I finally got my ring, custom-made with his ashes to match his eyes.”

26. “I had a ring made with my daughter’s ashes, which I think is perfect.”