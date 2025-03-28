My Wife Humiliated Me in Front of My Boss, I Can't Forgive Her

I (30M) have been working tirelessly on a high-stakes project for months. Recently, my boss suggested a personal dinner with him, his wife, our key business client, and his wife. As the head of the project, I decided hosting this intimate dinner at my home would give it a personal touch. It wasn’t exactly a business meeting per se, but it was supposed to be professional.

Last week, we finalized plans, and I emphasized the importance to my wife (28F). I offered hiring a professional cook to ensure a stress-free and impressive dinner, especially given the high stakes. We can easily afford it. However, she insisted on cooking herself, despite my reservations. I agreed, as she's an exceptional cook.

Yesterday was the day of the dinner, and I was anxious to ensure everything went smoothly. At 5 pm, I texted my wife asking if everything was all right. She reassured me, saying, "Yup." I assumed all was well and focused on finalizing the evening's logistics.

But when I arrived home at 6:30 pm, I was shocked and horrified to find no food prepared. My wife had forgotten. Our guests were arriving at 7 pm. She said, "I forgot it's today," looking genuinely remorseful.