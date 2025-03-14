13 People Whose Workdays Are More Dramatic Than TV Series

20 hours ago

Who needs Netflix when the workplace is packed with more betrayals, scandals, and shocking twists than a hit drama series? A VP disappears without a trace, an officer's love triangle explodes into chaos, and an employee goes rogue in the strangest way possible. These wild work stories will have you thanking your lucky stars that it’s not your office.

  • This really high-up VP at our company just... disappeared. He didn’t quit, he wasn’t fired, but it’s been 4 months, and no one has seen or heard from him. He just vanished into thin air, dropped completely off of social media, no one knows if he’s dead or alive.
    The kicker is that HR found out he’d been charging personal trips to his company card, and he owes the company $28k+. So they’ve launched an investigation and are trying to find him. We’re all following with bated breath. © pascalines / Reddit
  • I got hired as an administrative assistant last month. I work in a small department within a medium-sized school within a huge university, so I should just be a tiny cog in the machine, right? Well, apparently my being hired has pissed off quite a few people.
    It turns out that my department head sacrificed part of his operational budget in order to pay my salary and convinced the dean to let him have an assistant. Other department heads within our school are now upset that they don't have an assistant and feel my boss is getting special treatment.
    I only know about all this because my boss gave me a heads-up that I might hear some unpleasant things said about him and that other department heads might try to dump some of their work on me, as they seem to think they should all share me. It's been a fun month. © spider_party / Reddit
  • Female officer (mother of 1, not married) hooks up with a male officer (no kids, not married). She’s cheating on him with a sergeant (child status unknown, married) whose wife is also a sergeant, where all 4 of them work. The male officer finds out she’s cheating on him, so he dumps her.
    She goes to the male sergeant and says, “Leave your wife, and it’ll just be me and you.” He says, “My wife found out about us, but she’s willing to take me back as long as I agree to go to marriage counseling. So, you and I are done.” Now she’s pregnant but doesn’t know by whom (or so she says). © Unknown author / Reddit
  • So we have bagel day every Friday, but there's been a lot of drama because one person doesn't bring butter, another person wants an egg bagel but comes in later and there are no egg bagels left, someone else gets them from the supermarket instead of a bagel shop. Now they're canceling bagel day, and everyone's pissed. © Unknown author / Reddit
  • One of our full-time guys started dating a temporary seasonal worker on the low. The temp worker says she's moving away once her contract is up. He decides to tag along with her and puts in his two weeks.
    Two weeks are up, and the seasonal worker suddenly has a change of heart and applies for the full-time position that's now open and ends up getting hired on as a replacement for our full-time guy. © RichProtection / Reddit
  • A 45-year-old coworker got caught having an affair with another coworker who is 18. To top it all off, they worked in the back of the building alone together, while his pregnant wife was the receptionist up front. © Emmajeankk / Reddit
  • A manager kept bringing cakes to raise morale a bit, and the group of office huns reported him to higher management because they were all always trying to diet, and he was "spoiling it." He stopped bringing cakes and sweets in. None of them ever even lost any noticeable amounts of weight. © rezonansmagnetyczny / Reddit
  • I worked in a call center about 20 years ago, and I represented a charity that had a series of summer events to raise sponsorship. One day, a lady called to pay for her friends and family to participate in an event.
    Having been told to improve my customer rapport, I thought I would ask why she wasn't also taking part, to which she tells me she'll be on her honeymoon. "I think I'd rather be on honeymoon," was my response, and the call continued as normal, albeit less chatty than before.
    A week later, I was hauled into a meeting with my manager, their manager, and two people from the charity. Why? Because the woman I spoke to thought I had said, "I think I'll rob you while on honeymoon," and then put in a complaint.
    She also (apparently) canceled her wedding and honeymoon as a consequence! Worst still, I had to listen to a recording of the call, and nobody should have to listen to their own voice. It was also crystal clear what I had said to the caller. © daniscross / Reddit
  • I got called into a meeting because someone reported me for looking on a band's website at my desk. The manager was even all, “Don’t try to deny it!”
    I was just so shocked that I was being reprimanded for looking at Bon Jovi's website on my break. It wasn’t like it was anything inappropriate. This was over 20 years ago, and I still chuckle at the ridiculousness of the whole thing! © Kaapstad2018 / Reddit
  • I teach. Our team (teachers of the same grade level) is going to send home colored paper note sheets for parents to write encouraging comments to their students for state testing coming up. We want it to be a surprise for the students. We decided to try to see if the office could give us half-size manila envelopes to use.
    We found out they could! (Very exciting as a teacher to get office supplies!) The secretary went into the locked closet to get us some envelopes. Another grade-level team found out that we got envelopes from the office. Now THEY want envelopes because it’s not “fair” that we got envelopes and they didn’t. © eastcoastme / Reddit
  • We had a table tennis table for breaks. One worker was really good and was unbeatable, but not arrogant about it; just a bit of fun. I came into work one day, and someone had snapped all the handles off the table tennis paddles, bent the net, stamped on all the balls, and kicked in the table.
    Someone had come in at night and put the table tennis table out of action. A big mystery ensued. Who was the table tennis saboteur? The management checked the office CCTV a couple of days later.
    It was the office champion!!! He’d been beaten by a food delivery guy when working late and smashed up the table. He managed to hold onto his job by the skin of his teeth, blaming 'stress'. He left about 6 months later because of the shame. © Unknown author / Reddit
  • We've just received our pay increase and bonus figures for the year, except HR sent a number of letters to the wrong people. Some of them work together, doing the same job, but with different rates of pay and bonuses. Bedlam. © No_Sugar8791 / Reddit
  • We have been noticing small, mysterious changes over the last month in our office. A square of brand-new carpet was being torn up and replaced in a hallway. The runner in front of the cafeteria disappeared, and a few weeks later, we got a brand new one. Parts of the hallways were weirdly roped off. We also just had security cameras installed in all of the walkways.
    The situation was finally brought up and discussed in a private meeting. Turns out, an employee has been pooping randomly throughout the building during business hours. These have been rather large piles that people have narrowly missed stepping in. This is a very professional workplace, which makes this entire situation all the more perplexing. This person is still on the loose, and it could be anyone. © C*******nRemoval / Reddit

If these workplace dramas prove anything, it’s that work can be a chaotic, unpredictable rollercoaster. But while you can’t always control the madness around you, you can take charge of your own time, energy, and well-being. Ready to flip the script on work-life balance? These 10 genius phrases will help you do just that.

Preview photo credit C*******nRemoval / Reddit

