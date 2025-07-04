Vera Wang Celebrates Birthday, Fans Can’t Stop Talking About a Spicy Detail

Fashion queen Vera Wang just celebrated another fabulous trip around the sun, and the internet can’t stop talking. Why? Because she looked unreal. The legendary designer marked her milestone birthday rocking a chic crop top and matching skirt, flaunting a figure that made jaws drop across every timezone.

People everywhere are asking the same question: What kind of sorcery is this? At her age, Vera is out here serving looks that may rival women half her age—and she’s doing it with unapologetic glamour.

But it wasn’t just her ageless beauty that had everyone buzzing. Eagle-eyed fans spotted a tiny, unexpected detail in her outfit that added an extra dose of fabulous—and had style blogs blowing up long after the last slice of birthday cake was served. Vera didn’t just celebrate a birthday. She made a statement: Age is nothing but a number, and style? That’s forever.