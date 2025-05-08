Vera Wang Is Unrecognizable at the 2025 Met Gala With Drastic Transformation
Vera Wang’s dramatically transformed look at the 2025 Met Gala on Monday evening sent shockwaves across social media. At 75, the globally renowned designer—celebrated for her bold and avant-garde style—once again stole the spotlight as she arrived at fashion’s most anticipated event of the year.
Vera looked completely different, wearing a wig with short micro bangs instead of her typical center-parted hairstyle, and hiding her face behind oversized aviator sunglasses. Vera also sported a white gown with a daringly low neckline which reached almost down to her waist as she posed for the cameras.
The unusual dress featured black feathers around the straps as well as a dramatic gray feathered mermaid skirt, adding a unique touch to the look.
Later, Vera removed her signature incognito sunglasses and posed for additional photos without makeup while attending the high-profile charity event.
However, fans were quick to comment on her dramatically altered appearance, with many questioning what might be going on. One person wrote, “Vera is NOT ok.” Another added, “It’s one thing to be very thin, but combine that with a wig and I wonder if she has cancer. I hope not.”
Often referred to as the East Coast’s answer to the Oscars, the Met Gala draws a host of major celebrities to the renowned Metropolitan Museum of Art. This year marked a historic shift, as it was the first time in over two decades that the event spotlighted menswear, centering on the theme Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.
In this article, Johnny Depp stuns fans with an unrecognizable new appearance: “His best look in 20+ years!”