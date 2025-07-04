My DIL Tried to Destroy My Wedding Dress, So I Made Her Regret It

To my horror, she destroyed it to suit her taste. And even worse, my son knew. When I pulled him aside, stunned and shaking, he said,

“It’s her day, Mom.”

Then added, “Never did I imagine you’d ask her such a thing. You put her in an awkward position where she couldn’t refuse, so this is what she had to do instead.”

I wanted to yell. I wanted to scream. But instead, I said nothing.

I waited until later that night. I went to the front desk at their hotel and said I was the groom’s mom and had a surprise to leave in their room. They recognized me and gave me access.

I went in and found the expensive, flowing honeymoon dress she’d bought for their trip to Bali—a designer piece she had talked about nonstop. I took a pair of scissors and cut it short. Not shredded. Just enough to make a statement.

I didn’t want to argue, but on the day of the wedding, I made sure that she would know exactly how it feels to have something you value ruined without warning.

Do I regret it? I don’t know.

I just know I loved that dress—and I wish she’d just told me the truth instead of pretending to honor my mother’s memory.

Do you think I overreacted?

Yours,

Vivian