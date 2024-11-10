My MIL Left My Toddler Sleeping Alone in the Garage — and Her Reason Chilled Me

Our reader recently shared a story about her mother-in-law’s shocking behavior during what was supposed to be a simple babysitting favor.

Flora 23 hours ago I think, I can never earn over which I paid by my precedent employer, but I was wrong, world is so large to try their fate. but now I am making $52/h even more,and easily earn minimum $1300/week, on the experience everyone must try to do work online, easy way to earn, here's an example.

𝐰𝐰𝐰.Richnow05 - - Reply

After dinner, they returned a little earlier than expected, eager to see Henry. But when they walked in, the house was eerily quiet. His mother sat on the couch, looking strangely serene as she greeted them. She told them that Henry was “sleeping.” Yet when they went to check the guest room where he usually napped, their hearts sank—Henry wasn’t there. The bed was untouched, and they had no idea where he could be.

Horrified, they took Henry and left, telling her she wouldn’t be seeing him again. Since that night, she has tried reaching out, insisting they were overreacting and that she hadn’t meant any harm. But they can’t shake the feeling that this wasn’t just negligence—it felt deliberate. She seemed to want them to know that she could do things her way as if that mattered more than Henry’s safety. Now, every time they think of her, a chill runs down their spines. They once thought she was someone they could trust with their child, but they’ll never see her the same way again.

There are different approaches to raising kids across generations.

The way people raise kids changes over time, with each generation bringing in new ideas. Sometimes these changes come from new research or technology, while other times they’re simply a reaction to how their own parents did things. Today, many Millennial and younger Gen X parents are more intentional in how they raise their kids. They have access to far more information, advice, and opinions than parents did in the past—whether that’s a good thing or not.

What grandparents say about raising kids.

Here are some quotes from grandparents who are involved in raising their grandchildren. “I like most of the trends and hope I live long enough to see how these littles fare in adulthood. I do notice the majority of today’s children aren’t emotionally regulated enough to use passable manners in restaurants, and I don’t understand what that’s about.” “People who want to do gentle parenting should educate themselves on how it works if they are trying to achieve the goals of gentle parenting. Frequently people confuse it with permissive parenting.” “I love that my grandkids are encouraged to play outside and read.” “My kids are doing great; their children play as children should. They are outside, playing in the dirt, riding a bike, and learning. Inside, they play with toys, puzzles, games, and read—no technology and little TV.” — Maria L.