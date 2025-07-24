I Refuse to Carry the Family Line Just Because My SIL Can’t, I’m Not a Baby Machine

Hello, Bright Side,



My brother married my sister-in-law two years ago. They’ve been trying to have a baby, but after countless attempts and heartbreak, doctors recently told them that my SIL is infertile.

Since then, my parents kept saying to me, “At least you can carry on the family,” or, “We still have hope through you.” Every time they say that, I feel like I’m being recruited into some kind of backup womb plan. I’ve never wanted kids. I’ve been sure of that for a long time. And while I haven’t made anything permanent yet, I’ve been seriously considering getting my tubes tied.

At a recent family gathering, I slipped into the guest room to vent to my cousin. I said, “I’m so sick of this legacy crap. I’m not a baby machine they can just activate because someone else can’t conceive. I will get my tubes tied.”

The next morning, when I woke up, I froze when I found 50 missed calls. My brother. My parents. Even my SIL. Turned out, my cousin, someone I trusted, told my brother everything.

I don’t even know how to respond. My whole family is raging.



Sandra B.