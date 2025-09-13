I Quit Working at 52—and Told My Adult Children I Won’t Be Their ATM

At 52, I walked away. Not from life — but from the endless roles I’d been playing. I left my demanding job, the late-night emails, the endless commuting. I thought I was freeing myself from corporate burnout. I didn’t realize I was also resigning from another job: being the family safety net.

For years, I paid for everything my grown kids couldn’t — or wouldn’t. Emergency credit card bills, forgotten phone payments, “just until next payday” transfers. This time, I told them no.

“I can’t keep funding your lives,” I said. “It’s time you handled things yourselves.”

My daughter went quiet, then said, “So... do we still do our Sunday walks?” My son snorted. “What’s this, early retirement? Or are you just tired of us?”

When I didn’t back down, his face hardened. “Wow. You’re really going to let me sink? Some mom you are.” He walked away without looking back.

Weeks later, I stopped by his apartment with a few boxes of childhood keepsakes. His roommate opened the door. My son appeared behind him, rolled his eyes, and muttered, “Oh. It’s her. The quitter.”

I left the boxes on the porch and didn’t reply.

Now my mornings are mine. I sip tea on the balcony. No buzzing phone, no emergency transfers. The quiet used to feel like rejection. Now it feels like freedom.

I gave my kids everything I had. The day I finally said “no,” I wasn’t Mom anymore — I was the villain. But if peace makes me selfish, I’ll take selfish every time.