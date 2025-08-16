My Daughter’s Boyfriend Moved In and Took Over My Home—Her Reaction Broke Me

At first, it was fine. But over time, things got uncomfortable. Corey began acting less like a guest and more like he owned the place.

He started making decisions about the house without asking anyone. He’d tell me what groceries to buy and how the food in our cupboards weren’t good. He’d literally stand over our shoulders when I or my daughter were cooking and make “suggestions”.

He also took over the TV remote, deciding what we watched, and told us to be quiet during “his” game nights. These things made the house feel less like our home and more like his turf.