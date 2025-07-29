I Was Feeding My Baby When a Stranger Slipped Me a Napkin and Whispered “Cover That”

“I was sitting in the corner of a café, feeding my 3-month-old daughter. She was calm and latched on. I had a blanket, but she kept pushing it off — it was warm, and she hates being covered.

Out of nowhere, this man — maybe mid-50s — walked over. He didn’t say anything at first, just slipped a napkin onto my table and leaned in like he was telling me a secret.

Then he whispered, ‘You should cover that.’

No eye contact. Just dropped the line and walked back to his table like he’d done the world a favor.

I just froze. I wasn’t exposed. I wasn’t bothering anyone. I was feeding my baby quietly, minding my business.

The worst part? He had a kid with him — probably around 7 years old.

Like... what exactly was I ‘exposing’ him to? A mom feeding her baby?

I didn’t say anything. I packed up, left early, and cried in the car. Not because I was ashamed, but because someone turned a peaceful moment into something gross.

Next time, I’m not moving.”