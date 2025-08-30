11 Fun Riddles That May Improve Focus and Cognitive Skills

Why: Each block equals the absolute difference* of the two blocks beneath it.



|8 − 2| = 6, |2 − 3| = 1, |3 − 7| = 4 → so the answer is 4

|6 − 1| = 5, |1 − 4| = 3

|5 − 3| = 2



*The absolute difference is the magnitude or distance between two numbers, ignoring their order or sign, and is always a non-negative value.