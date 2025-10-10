I Refused to Sacrifice My Retirement for My Daughter’s Unplanned Baby

When I finally told her I couldn’t keep giving money, she smirked and said, “You’ll regret this.” I brushed it off, but the next day I came home and froze. Her bags and belongings were spread out all over my guest room. When I asked what was going on, she just said, “If I can’t get the money, I’ll save some by staying here.”

I feel blindsided. I’ve spent my whole life working hard, and I just wanted to enjoy a little peace in my retirement. I love my daughter and grandson, but I can’t keep being taken advantage of. Am I wrong for wanting my space back?

— Linda