My Dad Came Back to My Life, but Ruined Everything With One Rule

“To make things worse, his girlfriend treated us as if we were an inconvenience from a life he was trying to leave behind. Now I am torn. Part of me wants to confront him and tell him how hurtful all of this is making me feel. Another part of me wonders if it’s even worth trying.

What should I do? Is it worth trying to build a relationship with him, or should I finally stop hoping for something he may never be willing to give?”