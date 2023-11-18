My Girlfriend Told Me She Was Pregnant but I’m Sterile

It’s great to start a family with a person you want to spend the rest of your life with. Our reader was on cloud nine all this time, however, a revelation from his girlfriend Jenny turned his world upside down. It should have been a happy moment, yet, one little detail absolutely ruined the joy.

Check one more time if you’re sterile.

Even if you believe you’re sterile, there’s still a chance that you can become a father. It’s better to check if you are indeed infertile. Infertility can sometimes be reversed with professional help. If there are no problems with your fertility, then the next step for you would be to take a paternity test. That way, you’ll have a clearer picture to figure out what’s next and make better decisions.

Talk to your girlfriend.

Let your girlfriend know that you’re physically incapable of being a father. Express your concerns and fears and see what she has to say. Start an honest conversation about your infertility, and make sure she understands that you didn’t have the chance to share this with her earlier.



Both of you should openly discuss your feelings, and this revelation doesn’t necessarily mean she cheated. Give her the opportunity to share her perspective.

Decide if you’re ready to become a parent.

You have the right to decide if you’re ready to take on the responsibilities of parenthood. You’ll have to decide what to do if the baby is not yours. You might want to accept it, claim legal guardianship, and be a good father to the kid. Alternatively, if you find yourself grappling with mixed feelings or uncertainty about becoming a father, tell your girlfriend that you’re not ready.

Evaluate your relationship.

Think about moments when trust was solid and when it might have hit a rough patch. Consider whether there were times communication wasn’t as clear as it could be, and discuss how you both can make your communication more transparent. Trust is built on actions aligning with words, so if there were any inconsistencies, delve into the reasons behind them and explore how you can both move towards more reliable behavior. Rebuilding trust is a gradual process that requires mutual effort.