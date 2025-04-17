The Cake Was Meant to Celebrate Me, but Instead It Broke Us Apart

For my birthday, I gave my husband precise, written instructions for the cake I wanted. The right flavor, the right design. I had been in a rush and I didn’t check the cake when I picked it up. I just grabbed it and headed to the venue, trusting everything would be fine.

But when I opened the box, I froze. It wasn’t even close to what I had asked for. Wrong flavor, completely different design, and it clashed with everything I’d planned.