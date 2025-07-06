I Refused to Cancel My Dream Trip for My Stepson’s Funeral—My Happiness Comes First

While I was on the cruise, he called. I froze when I heard his voice. He said, “You will not come back to this house anymore!”

I was shocked. Then I found out he had placed all my belongings out on the lawn and asked my mother to come pick them up. My entire trip was ruined.

When I returned, he told me he had already filed for divorce — he said he couldn’t live with someone who could leave after his son had just died. At first, I thought it was just the shock and grief talking. But now I see he meant it.

I keep wondering: was it really too much for me to go on a trip I’d saved for over two years? I didn’t want to throw it all away after so much effort. But now, everything else might be lost instead.

Do you think I was wrong? Do you have any advice for me?

—Barbara