10 Times Good Intentions Backfired in the Worst Ways

I’m an engineering major, and we had English linguistics class, and we were given an essay to write. English isn’t our first language so many people struggled with that, I did mine way ahead of the deadline and a guy from my class asked me to write his on like the very last day. I wrote his essay out of sympathy. Submitted it.

After a week, we got an assignment to draw some figures. That guy has his own insta for sketching and arty stuff like that, and he did that assignment for 6 people but refused to do mine, saying boys will make fun of him for helping a girl. He wasn’t ashamed to take my help, but has a problem in helping me.



iselenaii / Reddit