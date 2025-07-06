My Mother-in-Law Thinks My Paycheck Belongs to the Whole Family

When I landed a new job in IT, my mother-in-law chuckled and said, “So basically, you fix printers now?” I let it slide—no point in arguing with someone determined to belittle you.

A few weeks later, during a family gathering, she turned to me with a smirk and said, “Why don’t you pick up the tab for everyone, Miss IT?” I didn’t flinch. I took the bill, smiled sweetly, and handed it back. “If your career’s more successful than mine, feel free to treat us all.” Then I paid for the entire meal—tip included, and generously.

Trying to recover, she tossed another jab: “Still have any salary left after that stunt?” I sipped my drink and replied, “That wasn’t even from my salary. Just a little bonus.” She went quiet. Very quiet.

Since that day, she’s stopped attending family events altogether. And now my husband says I owe her an apology—that I was rude. But I don’t see it that way. They’ve been cold and dismissive from the start. Truthfully? I feel calmer without them.

What stings the most is my husband still goes to their gatherings like nothing’s changed. He hasn’t defended me. Hasn’t even asked his mother to talk things through. And now he claims I’m the reason I’m not welcome anymore.

Is it really wrong to feel hurt by that?

Best regards,

Emma